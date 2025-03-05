Construction at Miami Freedom Park Is in Full Swing

March 5, 2025

Miami Freedom Park, future home of Inter Miami CF

MIAMI - Construction at Miami Freedom Park is in full swing! Structural steel is rising on the west side, which houses a majority of the stadium's premium offerings, and key concrete pours for the lower and upper seating levels are well underway. The stadium bowl is forming as upper rakers are installed, and the main concourse is nearly complete. On the site, underground utilities are advancing, and key infrastructure like storm structures and sanitary lines are being installed. Up next, crews are preparing for the upcoming precast installations and the canopy steel. Fans interested in receiving priority access to the Club's inaugural season in Miami can place a deposit.

