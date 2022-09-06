Tuesday's Bisons/Stripers Game Postponed

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday, September 6 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to wet grounds.

The teams will make up tonight's game as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, September 9, with the first of two seven-inning games beginning at 5:30 p.m. Ballpark gates open at 5:00 p.m.

As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket to watch both games on Friday. Fans already holding tickets to Friday's game do not need to exchange their tickets.

The Bisons have also announced that their game on Saturday, September 10 against Gwinnett (6:05 p.m.) will now be a Tops Dog Day at the Park. All dogs are allowed into the park for free with any ticket purchase.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2022 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday, September 6. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

