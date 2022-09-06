Stripers Postponed in Buffalo on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Tonight's 6:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to wet grounds.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, September 9, with the first of two seven-inning games beginning at 5:30 p.m. Both games will air live on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 13): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's a Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 select desserts, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

