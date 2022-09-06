Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 6 at Syracuse

September 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (56-73) at Syracuse Mets (53-76)

Tuesday - 6:35p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Tommy Romero (0-1, 7.71) vs. RHP Harol Gonzalez (0-2, 13.03)

BIRD FIGHT: Rochester fell to Toledo 6-3 on Sunday, and are now 11-11 in games on the first day of the week...CF Andrew Stevenson went 2-for-5, hitting his third home run of the series, and his fourth of the season against the Mud Hens, the second most homers by any player against a single opponent, only behind former teammate Joey Meneses, who has six long balls against Syracuse...SS Lucius Fox was the only other Wing who put together a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the third inning...the Wings bullpen combined to pitch five innings, allowing one earned while striking out four, including two scoreless from RHP Connor Sadzeck...RHP Tommy Romero will make his second start of the season with Rochester as the Wings look to pick up game one of the series at Syracuse.

THREE BAG LIFE: RF Nick Banks logged a triple Sunday afternoon, marking the Wings' 29th three-bagger of the year...Rochester's 29 triples are the second most in a season since 2013 (34 in 2016) and is good enough to rank second among International League teams...the 2021 Wings logged just 15 in two fewer games

After the Red Wings logged six triples in the season-opening series in Toledo, Rochester picked up another four triples in this past series against TOL, making 35% of their triples coming against Detroit's top affiliate...the Wings haven't had more than four against any other opponent and they've done so twice against Toledo this season.

HUNGRY, HUNGRY, HOMERS: The Wings homered in their series finale thanks to an Andrew Stevenson two-run blast in the 5th inning...the homer was their sixth in their last 11 games...this is the 18th time Rochester has gone on an 11-game stretch with six or fewer home runs...

Rochester's 113 long balls this year is the second-fewest in the International League, 33 more than last place Buffalo and 72 less than first place Durham.

GIVING BABIP LIFE: Rochester pitchers have logged 46 games where they've allowed 10 or more hits this season after surrendering 11 this past Sunday to Toledo...by comparison, Toledo has logged 48 games allowing 10 or more hits to an opponent and Syracuse has 49 such games...

The Wings' 1,056 hits given up is good enough for 10th most/fewest hits allowed among International League teams.

Rochester hitters have collected 44 games where they've posted 10 or more hits from their lineup.

WE GOT GUYS BEHIND US: The Wings struck out 45 batters this past series versus Toledo...this is the lowest 6-game series strikeout total against an opponent not named Buffalo or Lehigh Valley...

The Wings collected 41 and 39 strikeouts versus Lehigh Valley during their 4/19-24 and 7/4-10 series, respectively, and 42 and 44 strikeouts versus Buffalo during their 4/12-17 and 5/30-6/5 series, respectively.

BLOOP, BLOOP, BLAST...TIE BALLGAME: The Wings have had a total of 82 games decided by a total of three runs or fewer, posting a 36-46 record in those contests.

- By comparison, Toledo has played a total of 69 games that have been decided by three runs or fewer.

TICKETS PUNCHED: The Wings have played in 46 games where Rochester batters have struck out 10 or more times in a game, including 10 in Sunday's loss...they own a 20-26 record during these contests...the Red Wings have been struck out the fourth fewest times in the International League (IL) with 1,068...

The Wings have drawn the third-fewest walks in the IL with just 412 base on balls.

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: LF Andrew Stevenson extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a third-inning single in Sunday's contest...he would later hit his 14th homer of the season in the fifth, going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI...his 21-game streak is the second longest on-base streak by a Wing this season (Palacios, 30)...since his streak began on 8/12, the Louisiana native is 25-for-82 (.305) with three home runs, a triple, three doubles, nine RBI, 17 runs scored, and 10 walks.

Coming into today's contest, Stevenson holds the third longest active on-base streak in the International League.

He has hit a home run in three of the last four games and ranks second on the club in homers (Meneses, 20), first on the active roster.

YES-GOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski reach via base-on-balls in the first inning Sunday to extend his on-base streak to 12 games dating back to 8/23 at Indianapolis...coming into tonight's game, the Florida native is batting .238/.385/.286, going 10-for-42 with more walks (9) than strikeouts (6) during his streak.

Nogowski has now reached base safely in 27 of his first 29 games with the Red Wings.

THE BANK IS OPEN ON SUNDAY: LF Nick Banks picked up his first hit of the afternoon with a 4th inning triple, going 1-for-4 on Sunday afternoon...the triple was his third of the year, and first since August 12 against Norfolk...another three-bagger would tie his season high (4), which he did in 2017 with Single-A Hagerstown...

In 11 games this season vs. Toledo, the lefty went 16-for-47, with a home run, a triple, five doubles, 10 RBI, and four runs scored, good for a .381/.447/.619 slash line

THINKING OUTSIDE THE FOX: SS Lucius Fox finished Sunday's game going 2-for-5 which ended an 0-for-7 streak...the infielder's productive afternoon at the plate pushed his batting average to .228 (2-for-5) in 37 games played this season.

Fox has an RBI in each of his four September games...should the Bahamian log an RBI in today's game, he would match his highest RBI total in a single month, having recorded five in May and August

TOMMY TUESDAY: Wings RHP Tommy Romero will take the ball for the opener of a six-game set in Syracuse, his second start in a Rochester uniform...in the first game of the series, Wings pitchers have posted a 6-13 record with a 5.24 ERA in 165 innings pitched.

In four games (two starts) on Tuesday this season, Romero holds a 1.93 ERA, winning three of those contests.

Posts a 4-2 record, and a 3.00 ERA in 11 games (six starts) following a loss.

International League Stories from September 6, 2022

