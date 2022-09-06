Bullpen Spectacular as Saints Win Resumed Game from July 17, 2-1

TOLEDO, OH - It will go in the books as a home win for the St. Paul Saints, but the game was finished at Fifth Third Field in Toledo. After play was halted on July 17 in the first inning with two outs, the Saints and Toledo Mud Hens had to wait until Tuesday night to finish the game. The Saints bullpen was spectacular, Chris Williams hit a mammoth home run in a 2-1 victory.

The Mud Hens grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Derek Hill tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Lester. That's when the rains came and the game was halted, picking up on September 6 in Toledo.

The Saints knotted the game at one in the second courtesy of three straight singles from Michael Helman, Nash Knight, and Mark Contreras, the latter knocking in a run.

Ariel Jurado picked up where Cole Sands had left off at CHS Field and was spectacular He retired 10 of the 11 hitters he faced, allowing just a two out single in the third.

Chris Williams gave the Saints the lead in the fifth with a towering home run to left, his ninth of the season, making it 2-1.

Devin Smeltzer was also brilliant in his 3.0 innings of work, retiring the first eight batters he faced before giving up a two out double in the seventh. He went 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out four.

Michael Feliz tossed a perfect inning of relief and has not allowed a hit in his last 10.1 innings.

Brad Peacock pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the save.

