Marlins Send Braxton Garrett on Rehab Assignment to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett has been assigned to Jacksonville to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment. Garrett is expected to start for the Jumbo Shrimp in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Iowa Cubs from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list on August 20 (retroactive to August 17) with a right oblique strain. After starting the season with Jacksonville, Garrett has made 13 starts for Miami, posting a 2-6 record while allowing 28 ER in 68.2 innings for a 3.67 ERA. He has racked up 71 strikeouts while yielding 17 walks and 66 hits.

After being selected seventh overall out of Florence High School (Ala.) in the 2016 draft by the Marlins, Garrett made his major league debut on September 13, 2020 against the Philadelphia Phillies. In three seasons, he has pitched in 23 games, making 22 starts with a 4-9 record. In 110.1 innings the Alabama native has allowed 52 ER for a 4.24 ERA. He's tallied 111 strikeouts while yielding 42 walks and 116 hits.

His first stint with Jacksonville came in 2019, making one start at the end of the season when the Jumbo Shrimp were members of the Double-A Southern League. His first full season in Northeast Florida came in 2021, when he went 5-4 in 18 starts. The southpaw allowed 37 ER in 85.2 innings for a 3.89 ERA while totaling 86 strikeouts against 32 walks and 73 hits. The 2022 campaign saw Garrett begin the season in Jacksonville, where he made five starts, going 2-1. In 26 innings, he allowed just nine runs pitching to a tune of a 3.12 ERA prior to his promotion.

Garrett's time with Jacksonville will be the 13th rehab stint for a Miami Marlin player in Jacksonville this season, respectively, following left-hander Richard Bleier (May 22), right-hander Dylan Floro (April 30-May 9), infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson (June 23-June 27, August 5-12), infielder Joey Wendle (June 25-June 30), right-hander Cody Poteet (July 8-July 12), left-hander Jesús Luzardo (July 22-July 27), right-hander Edward Cabrera (July 28-August 5), right-hander Cole Sulser (August 4-14), infielder Jon Berti (August 5-12), left-hander Trevor Rogers (August 19-31) and outfielder Avisaíl García (August 23-present).

