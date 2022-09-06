Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: September 6th to September 11th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home this week to begin a two-week homestand that starts with a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals). The week will feature the final Bark in the Park, Copa de la Diversión, and Marvel Super Hero™ nights of the season.

Tuesday, September 6th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for the final Bark in the Park Night with a pet calendar giveaway, presented by Aloft Hotel and Peaceful Pets. Bring your dog to the game for just $5 with dog ticket sales donated to participating rescue organizations. The first 1,000 dogs through the gates will receive a 2023 pet calendar, featuring dogs from local animal rescue groups, courtesy of Aloft Hotel and Peaceful Pets.

It's also Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $10 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, September 7th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday is a great day to enjoy a ballgame! The all-you-can-eat buffet will take place on the Salt City Deck, and will last for 90 minutes, food is served at game time. Fans can purchase the All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday ticket packages, starting at $30 per person online at syracusemets.com.

Plus, it's "Le Cheeserie" Day at the ballpark.

Thursday, September 8th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Dollar Thursday is back for $1 Hofmann hot dogs (4 per transaction), $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, & $2 Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac & 1911 hard ciders.

Thursday is the final Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) Night, presented by Nissan. The Syracuse Mets will transform into their Copa de Diversión identity to become the Congueros de Syracuse to pay tribute to the love of the Conga drum as well as the Latino community in Central New York. The night will feature DJ Joe Driscoll playing Latin music all game on the 315 Bullpen Bar.

It's also College Night at the ballpark. Bring your college ID to the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium to receive $4 off your ticket, or email Ben at blehrberger@syracusemets.com.

Friday, September 9th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Calling all Marvel Super Hero™ lovers, Friday is Marvel Super Hero™ Night with a Captain America Jersey auction and character appearance, sponsored by Perry's Ice Cream and Healthway.

The Syracuse Mets will wear specialty Captain America jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off to benefit JDRF. Fans can also meet and take pictures with Captain America throughout the game.

Plus, it's a Craft Beer & Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket).

Saturday, September 10th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Saturday is Faith and Family Night at NBT Bank Stadium with a special guest appearance from 1986 World Series Champion Mookie Wilson, presented by Mission Syracuse, Driver's Village, and Interstate Battery. Wilson became an ordained minister in 2014 and will sign autographs from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music inside the front gates from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. After the game, enjoy a fireworks spectacular, plus testimony and more live music will follow the fireworks.

Sunday, September 11th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank, and kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream. After the game, kids can run the bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet, a member of the West Herr Auto Group.

It is also First Responder Appreciation Day, presented by E.S.I.P. by McNeil & Company. We are commemorating the anniversary of 9/11 by honoring the first responders in our community. For discounted tickets for first responders, contact Ben at blehrberger@syracusemets.com.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

