Bisons Announce 2023 Game Schedule

September 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons today released their 2023 Game Schedule as the Herd will begin its 150-game slate on Friday, March 31 in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against the RailRiders before the club's 2023 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 4 at Sahlen Field against the Worcester Red Sox.

Game Times for the 2023 season will be announced at a later date. A full 2023 schedule is attached to this press release and can be found on Bisons.com.

Highlights of the Bisons 2023 Game Schedule include:

13 Weekends at Sahlen Field with 39 of 75 home games (52%) to be played on either a Friday, a Saturday or a Sunday.

The return of the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration on Monday, July 3rd, hosting the game on the eve of our nation's birthday for the first time since 2019.

Home games on both Mother's Day (May 14) and Father's Day (June 18).

Home games on Labor Day Weekend (September 2-3) for the first time since 2001.

The Bisons are home on Easter Sunday (April 9) with their season-opening homestand (April 4-9) coinciding with spring break for many area school children.

Two home series each against the team's closest rivals, the Rochester Red Wings (May 16-21 & August 15-20) and Syracuse Mets (May 9-14 & June 13-18).

18 of the final 24 games are home games, giving Bisons fans a chance to support the team during the homestretch of the 2022 season.

The vast majority of series will once again be six games in length. The Bisons will face 11 of the other 19 teams in the International League, including home series against the Triple-A affiliates of the New York Yankees (July 25-30) and Boston Red Sox (April 4-9, June 28-July 3). The Herd will welcome the Toledo Mud Hens (July 14-16) and Norfolk Tides (September 19-24) to Sahlen Field for the first time since the 2019 season.

Schedule is subject to change. Promotions and ticket availability for the 2023 season are also to be announced.

