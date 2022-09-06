Redbirds Welcome Tides to AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds welcome the Norfolk Tides to AutoZone Park for the second to last homestand of the year. This homestand features:

Tuesday, September 6 - Redbirds vs Tides - 6:45 PM CDT

Nacho Average Tuesday®: The fan favorite is back at AutoZone Park this week! All fans will get a free order of ballpark nachos presented by the Downtown Memphis Commission. Click here for tickets.

Wednesday, September 7 - Redbirds vs Tides - 5:05 PM CDT

The Redbirds and Tides will play a double header! Gates open at 4:30 pm. Click here for tickets.

Thursday, September 8 - Redbirds vs Tides - 6:45 PM CDT

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Get $2 PBR beers and $1 hot dogs this and every Thursday at AutoZone Park.

Field box tickets are $10.

Fox 13 Monarch Night at the Ballpark: The Redbirds will be taking the field in specialty Monarch themed jerseys, presented by Fox 13. Click here for tickets.

Friday, September 9 - Redbirds vs Tides - 7:05 PM CDT

All-You-Can-Eat sliders with cheese, lettuce, pickles, hot dogs, chips, soda, & water. Click here for tickets.

Saturday, September 10 - Redbirds vs Tides - 3:05 PM CDT

Play Ball Event: The Memphis Redbirds are hosting a free baseball clinic on Saturday, September 10th from 10am-11:30am. The event is free and open to the public and children between the ages of 7-15. The Redbirds are accepting the first 200 kids that register online here. For more information on the event, visit here.

Pujols Red Chair Giveaway, presented by Miller Lite. Relive where it all started as the first 1,500 fans will receive a replica Pujols Red Chair. In honor of Albert Pujols' final season, Memphis is giving away a piece of history. Read more about the historic walk-off home run in the PCL Championship game here.

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the ballpark with the purchase of a Specialty Ticket. Use promo code: BARKINTHEPARK. Click here for tickets.

Specialty Ticket: Purchase a Specialty Ticket and receive a St. Louis Cardinals Crossbody Bag!

Postgame Batting Practice: Season-ticket holders will have their first chance to hit batting practice on the field after the game! The next available date is postgame on September 25. For more information, call 901-721-6000.

The Matchup Menu: For each homestand, the Redbirds will feature a specialty sandwich and drink related to the road team's city and will be available this Saturday at The Rivalry Roadhouse Tent in right field. This homestand features a birddog whiskey, strawberry lemonade cocktail and wings!

Sunday, September 11 - Redbirds vs Tides - 2:05 PM CDT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the ballpark with the purchase of a Specialty Ticket. Use promo code: BARKINTHEPARK. Click here for tickets.

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday, where all kids 12-and-under in attendance will receive a free ice cream sandwich, courtesy of Prairie Farms. Kids will also get a chance to run the bases after the game!

