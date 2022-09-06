Jacksonville Bats Stymied in Loss to Iowa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite taking a lead in the bottom of the first Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were held to just four hits in their 6-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Iowa (60-70) sent eight hitters to the plate in the third and took the lead in what was a 1-1 game. Luis Vazquez (1) clubbed a leadoff home run off Jacksonville (69-60) starter Elieser Hernández (L, 3-2) to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Darius Hill followed with a double and Levi Jordan singled to put runners at the corners. Matt Mervis knocked the fourth consecutive hit of the inning to score Hill and give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Three batters later, Brennan Davis walked to load the bases and an errant pickoff attempt allowed two runners to score, giving the Cubs a 5-1 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered with one more run in the fifth. Troy Johnston led off with a walk and two batters later, Victor Victor Mesa walked. A double steal moved the runners up to second and third and a wild pitch allowed Johnston to score to cut the deficit to 5-2.

One more run was added for the Cubs in the sixth inning. Jordan (6) launched a solo home run, pushing the lead back up to four, 6-2.

The bullpen for Jacksonville had a strong showing, allowing just one run in six innings with nine strikeouts against one walk and two hits.

The Jumbo Shrimp got on the board first. Brian Miller led off the bottom of the first with a base hit. He stole second and moved to third on an error before scoring on a base hit from Jordan Groshans.

The I-Cubs equalized in the third. Jared Young doubled with one out. Two batters later, Esteban Quiroz singled him in to even the score at one.

