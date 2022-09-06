Jacksonville Bats Stymied in Loss to Iowa
September 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite taking a lead in the bottom of the first Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were held to just four hits in their 6-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Iowa (60-70) sent eight hitters to the plate in the third and took the lead in what was a 1-1 game. Luis Vazquez (1) clubbed a leadoff home run off Jacksonville (69-60) starter Elieser Hernández (L, 3-2) to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Darius Hill followed with a double and Levi Jordan singled to put runners at the corners. Matt Mervis knocked the fourth consecutive hit of the inning to score Hill and give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Three batters later, Brennan Davis walked to load the bases and an errant pickoff attempt allowed two runners to score, giving the Cubs a 5-1 advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp answered with one more run in the fifth. Troy Johnston led off with a walk and two batters later, Victor Victor Mesa walked. A double steal moved the runners up to second and third and a wild pitch allowed Johnston to score to cut the deficit to 5-2.
One more run was added for the Cubs in the sixth inning. Jordan (6) launched a solo home run, pushing the lead back up to four, 6-2.
The bullpen for Jacksonville had a strong showing, allowing just one run in six innings with nine strikeouts against one walk and two hits.
The Jumbo Shrimp got on the board first. Brian Miller led off the bottom of the first with a base hit. He stole second and moved to third on an error before scoring on a base hit from Jordan Groshans.
The I-Cubs equalized in the third. Jared Young doubled with one out. Two batters later, Esteban Quiroz singled him in to even the score at one.
Jacksonville and Iowa continue their six-game series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Braxton Garrett (2-1, 3.12). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.
Gates open at 6 p.m. on a Good is Everywhere Wednesday. VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a buy-one, get-one free ticket special at the Miller Electric Box Office by using their VyStar credit or debit cards. As part of Good is Everywhere Wednesdays, VyStar Credit Union is partnering with Union & Volunteers in Medicine to raise awareness and funds through ticket sales and promotions.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 6, 2022
- St. Paul Takes Two from Toledo - Toledo Mud Hens
- Dakota Hudson Dominates Norfolk in Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Bats Stymied in Loss to Iowa - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- I-Cubs Out-Slug Shrimp in Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Hold On In The Ninth, Winning 3-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Power Past Clippers 6-5 on Tuesday Night - Louisville Bats
- Furious Syracuse Rally Comes up Inches Short as Mets Drop Series Opener to Red Wings, 3-2, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Cap Off Incredible Day with 1-0 Blanking of Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Shut Out By Charlotte In Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Knights 'Pen Combines for One-Hitter in 4-0 Win on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Announce 2023 Game Schedule - Buffalo Bisons
- Bullpen Spectacular as Saints Win Resumed Game from July 17, 2-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (67-60) at Omaha Storm Chasers (61-67) - Indianapolis Indians
- Marlins Send Braxton Garrett on Rehab Assignment to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Postponed in Buffalo on Tuesday - Gwinnett Stripers
- Louisville Honors Former Infielder Felton Snow - Louisville Bats
- Tuesday's Bisons/Stripers Game Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- September 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 6 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Welcome Tides to AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: September 6th to September 11th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Bats Stymied in Loss to Iowa
- Marlins Send Braxton Garrett on Rehab Assignment to Jacksonville
- Jacksonville and Gwinnett Canceled Sunday Afternoon
- Jumbo Shrimp and Stripers Split de Facto Doubleheader
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Move, September 3