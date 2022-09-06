Dakota Hudson Dominates Norfolk in Win
September 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds cruised to a 12-0 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Dakota Hudson (1-0) was outstanding in his first non-rehab start with the Redbirds this season. He tossed a career-high 8.2 scoreless innings, striking out a season-high eight batters.
Hudson was stellar on Tuesday evening. He faced the minimum in five frames, rolled three ground-ball double plays and struck out four of the final eight batters faced. He allowed eight hits, all singles, and walked two batters, totaling 109 pitches on the night.
The Redbirds jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings thanks to RBI hits from Alec Burleson, Cory Spangenberg and Evan Mendoza while benefitting from two errors. The big inning came in the sixth when Kramer Robertson hit a three-run home run and Juan Yepez followed with a two-run blast. Spangenberg added an RBI to cap off the six-run, seven-hit inning.
Conner Capel finished the day 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two walks. Burleson, Yepez and Mendoza finished with three hits each. The offense tallied 18 total hits, including six extra-base hits.
The Memphis Redbirds (65-64) continue their seven-game series against the Norfolk Tides (61-68) with a Wednesday evening doubleheader. RHP Tommy Parsons is set to start game one while LHP Garrett Williams is set to start game two. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:05pm CDT. For tickets and more information, visit memphisredbirds.com.
