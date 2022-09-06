I-Cubs Out-Slug Shrimp in Opener

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Iowa Cubs (60-70) came out on top in game one against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-60), earning a 6-2 victory in the opener.

The Jumbo Shrimp came out swinging, and it gave them an early advantage. Brian Miller led off the bottom of the first with a single, advanced the third on a stolen base and an error, then scored on a single from Jordan Groshans, giving Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

After the bottom of the first, however, starter Adbert Alzolay settled in and faced the minimum through his next two innings. His offense backed up the effort by putting up five runs through their first three innings. Jared Young kicked off the I-Cubs' scoring in the second when he doubled and scored. Luis Vazquez gave Iowa their first lead of the game in the next inning, launching his first home run of the season with Iowa to make it a 2-1 game. The I-Cubs followed that up with three straight hits, then all three runs came around to score with the help of a Jacksonville error. At the end of the third, Iowa held a 5-1 lead.

That's where the game would stay until the fifth, when Jacksonville tacked on another run of their own without the aid of a hit. They used two walks, two stolen bases, and a wild pitch to drive in their second run of the game, narrowing Iowa's lead to three.

From there, Iowa's bullpen was lights-out. Blake Whitney threw two perfect innings ahead of Cam Sanders, who allowed a hit and a walk but no runs in two innings of his own. After Levi Jordan had added on a final Iowa run with a home run in the seventh, the I-Cubs took the series-opening victory by a final score of 6-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa is now 14-9 in series openers this season.

Esteban Quiroz extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games with a 2-for-3 night.

Eight of nine Iowa starters reached base safely at least once tonight, with seven of those eight recording a hit.

The I-Cubs' pitching staff faced 19 straight batters without allowing a hit between the second and eighth innings, though they did walk three batters in that span.

Iowa will continue their series against Jacksonville tomorrow. First pitch between the I-Cubs and the Jumbo Shrimp is set for 6:05 CT. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

