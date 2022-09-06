Knights 'Pen Combines for One-Hitter in 4-0 Win on Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights took a no-hitter into the seventh inning to open up their home series with the Nashville Sounds on their way to a 4-0 victory on Tuesday evening from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

RHP Jason Bilous earned the win after being the pitcher of record in the fifth inning when the Knights claimed the lead. Bilous threw two hitless innings, walking two batters and striking out four.

The rest of Charlotte's pitching staff that contributed to the valiant pitching effort was RHP J.B. Olson, LHP Tanner Banks, LHP Andrew Pérez, LHP Bennett Sousa and LHP Zach Muckenhirn.

Olson started the game, throwing two innings and walking one Nashville batter. Banks threw two perfect innings with four strikeouts as the first reliever out of the 'pen. Pérez recorded his tenth hold of the season, pitching one inning, giving up the lone hit, and striking out two. Sousa threw a perfect eighth inning followed by a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout by Muckenhirn.

On the offensive side, INF Zach Remillard was the batter when three of the Knights' four runs. The first run scored when he grounded into a double play, then Remillard hit an RBI double, resulting in one RBI and another run scoring on a throwing error.

INF Yolbert Sánchez set the table for Remillard getting on base twice with two hits and scoring both times; he reached base putting Charlotte on the board in the fifth inning.

The Knights added to their lead in the seventh inning with Remillard knocking in two runs and INF Lenyn Sosa later hit an RBI single to knock in Remillard to put the Knights up 4-0.

The series will continue on Wednesday with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

