Trey Bradley Recalled to Colorado

February 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies captain Trey Bradley was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Bradley leads Utah with 12 multiple point games this season. In 31 games with the Grizzlies Trey has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists). In 96 games with the Grizzlies over a 2 season stretch he has 83 points (25 goals, 58 assists). The captain had 2 goals and 3 assists last weekend in Iowa to lead Utah to a 3 game sweep. Trey leaves for Colorado with a hot hand as he has a point in 7 of his last 9 games.

Trey played in 10 games with Colorado (AHL) earlier this season and had 4 assists.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game series against the Worcester Railers. Friday is Father Son Night and an AFCU Friday where tickets start at $8 when you pay using your AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office. Saturday night is a 7:10 pm start. Monday, February 21st is Sensory Inclusion Day and Paw Patrol specialty jerseys. Monday is a special 1:10 pm start. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.