Toledo Walleye Weekly

February 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 29-10-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 12 vs. Atlanta (5-3 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 16 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 18 at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 20 at Cincinnati at 3:00 p.m. (2:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, February 14 through Sunday, February 20)

Monday, February 14 - No Practice

Tuesday, February 15- Practice 11:00 a.m. at TAMO

Wednesday, February 16 - Game at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Thursday, February 17 - No Practice

Friday, February 18 - Game at Fort Wayne at 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 - No Practice

Sunday, February 20 - Game at Cincinnati at 3:00 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Walleye finish perfect year vs. South Division: Toledo's lone game this week was the only meeting of the year between the Walleye and Atlanta. Matt Berry led the way with a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Gladiators. The win was the Walleye's fourth in four games played against teams from the South Division. Toledo beat South Carolina and Greenville on the road back in December.

2022 the year of the Hawk: Toledo has played 17 times since the calendar flipped to 2022 and Brandon Hawkins has dominated with 25 points (10G, 15A) in the span. Only Chad Costello (26 points) of Allen and Patrick Bajkow (26 points) of Reading have more points than Hawkins in the ECHL since January 1st, but Costello has done his in four more games while Bajkow has played 18 contests.

Packing the Huntington: Saturday night's standing room only crowd 8,034 marked the eleventh sellout crowd this year for the Walleye. Toledo continues to pace the ECHL in attendance with an average of 7,452 per contest. Saturday night was the seventh time this season the Walleye have had a crowd of over 8,000.

Back to the Road: Toledo is back on the road this week with a pair of games in Cincinnati and a Friday night tilt in Fort Wayne. The Walleye are 3-1-0 vs. the Cyclones this season and 5-3-0 against the Komets.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Matt Berry (1 goal - 2 assists = 3 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Kaden Fulcher (1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .919 save %)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.