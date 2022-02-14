Defenseman Max Martin Recalled by Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Max Martin has been recalled from the Idaho Steelheads to the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

Martin, 22, played 16 games with the Steelheads during his assignment, tallying nine assists with five of those coming on the power play along with 14 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. The Winnipeg, Man. native earned assists in six of his last nine games with the Steelheads beginning on January 28 following his ECHL debut on January 14. In parts of two seasons with AHL Texas since the 2020-21 season, Martin owns one goal and three assists through 12 games.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot defenseman played five seasons in the WHL between the Prince George Cougars, Prince Albert Raiders and Kamloops Blazers, tallying 164 points (36-128-164) with a plus-60 rating through 271 games. Martin led Kamloops defensemen in all major scoring categories in 2019-20 and ranked fourth among WHL defensemen in assists (44) as well as fifth in goals (14) and points (58). He also played two games in the 2019 Memorial Cup following the 2019 WHL Championship with Prince Albert.

