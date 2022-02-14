Antoine Bibeau Returns to Charlotte

February 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced late yesterday afternoon that Seattle has recalled goaltender Antoine Bibeau from the Americans and assigned him to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Antoine Bibeau returned to Allen last week and went 1-1 in two games. Bibeau is 7-3-1 in 11 starts with the Americans this season. He leads the team with 2.67 goals against average.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick has been up and down this season between the ECHL and the American Hockey League. In seven games with Charlotte this season he is 3-1-1.

The Americans hit the road for three games this week starting with back-to-back games in Kansas City on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a Friday night game in Wichita. The Americans return home for a night of doubleheader hockey this Saturday starting with the 13th annual Police vs. Fire game, followed by the Americans vs. Wichita at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for seats.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.