Thunder Weekly, February 14

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its season-series against Rapid City last week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, February 10

Wichita at Rapid City, 3-2 W (OT)

Friday, February 11

Wichita at Rapid City, 4-3 W

Saturday, February 12

Wichita at Rapid City, 6-5 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, February 16

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Black History Night.

Friday, February 18

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Noche Del Trueno Night honoring Hispanic Heritage in Wichita, presented by Wichita Furniture and Mattress. Buy tickets HERE

Saturday, February 19

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 10-11-5-0

AWAY: 9-10-2-0

OVERALL: 19-21-7-0

Last 10: 5-3-2-0

Streak: 6-0-2-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, .479 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 16

Assists: Brayden Watts, 27

Points: Jay Dickman, 40

+/-: Logan Fredericks, +7

PIM: Sean Allen, 105

TIME AND A HALF - Wichita leads the league in games past regulation. The Thunder have been in games decided in overtime or a shootout 12 times this year. Four of the last six games have been decided in extra time.

FIRSTS - Wichita has scored first in eight-straight games and leads the league in that category with 29 first goals this season. The Thunder are 15-9-5-0 when scoring first.

CLOSE TO 100 - Jay Dickman is nearing a career milestone. He tallied his 15th goal of the season on Saturday to force overtime. He sits at 93 career points heading into this week.

NEW HIGHS - Cam Clarke had an outstanding week against Rapid City. He recorded a game-winner on Friday, a shorthanded marker on Saturday night and finished with five points in three games. He set new career-highs in assists (26) and points (31). Clarke is seventh in scoring by a defensman and fifth for assists by a blueliner.

STREAKING - Logan Fredericks is riding eight-game point streak. Fredericks has nine points (3g, 6a) over that stretch.

TEAM LEAD - Peter Crinella took over the team-lead in goals over the weekend. He tallied a goal and an assist in back-to-back games, giving him 16 goals and 15 helpers in 31 games this season. He needs three goals to equal his career-high and one point to equal his career high in points, both of which took place in the 2019-20 campaign. He had 19 goals and 32 points that year.

EXELLING - Billy Exell is starting to find his scoring touch again. The second-year forward had three points over the weekend, scoring on Friday night and then netting an assist on Saturday.

THUNDERBOLTS... Brayden Watts is tied for sixth with 27 assists...Jake Theut has won his last four starts...Brendan van Riemsdyk has two points in his last three games...Sean Allen is sixth in penalty minutes (105)...Wichita is 9-3-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-2-3-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 8-5-6-0 in one-goal games...Wichita is 2-0-0-0 in four-goal games...

