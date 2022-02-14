ECHL Transactions - February 14
February 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 14, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Brennan Feasey, F
Iowa:
Austin McIlmurray, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tyler Parks, G suspended by team, removed from roster
Florida:
Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Fort Wayne:
Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Iowa:
Add Yuki Miura, F activated from Injured Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Cleveland
Delete Greg Mauldin, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Mathieu Brisebois, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony Nellis, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F recalled by Laval
