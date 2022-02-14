ECHL Transactions - February 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 14, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Brennan Feasey, F

Iowa:

Austin McIlmurray, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tyler Parks, G suspended by team, removed from roster

Florida:

Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Fort Wayne:

Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Iowa:

Add Yuki Miura, F activated from Injured Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Cleveland

Delete Greg Mauldin, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Mathieu Brisebois, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony Nellis, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F recalled by Laval

