Four Home Games in Five Days

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will start a four game home stand this week at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum with games versus Kalamazoo, Toledo and Tulsa. Currently, the Komets sit with a home record of 14-6-2-0.

Last week's results

Wed. 2/9 vs Indy FW 1 - IND 2 L

Fri. 2/11 vs Cincinnati FW 7 - CIN 2 W

Sat. 2/12 at Wheeling FW 3 - WHL 4 OTL

About last week - Wednesday night, the Komets hosted the Indy Fuel. After a scoreless first period, Indy's Seamus Malone would take a blocked shot at the Komets' blueline and turn it into a short-handed goal at :50 of the second period. The Fuel would maintain that lead until 8:21 of the second period when Connor Corcoran netted his ninth of the season tying the game. In the third, Indy's Spencer Watson would get the eventual game-winner at 13:06. The Komets outshot the Fuel 43 to 19 in the contest. Jiri Patera would get the loss in goal.

Friday night, the Cincinnati Cyclones came to town and left with a 7-2 defeat. Rookie Shawn Boudrias would score a hat trick in the opening period to lead the Komets to six first-period goals. Shawn Szydlowski, Connor Corcoran, and Will Graber would also score to make the count 6-1 after the first twenty minutes. Kellen Jones scored his eighth of the season thirty seconds into the final period for the final tally of the game. Five Komets would have multiple points in the game, with Will Graber finishing with five (1g, 4a). Sam Harvey got the win in net, making 28 saves.

Saturday, the Komets traveled to Wheeling to face former teammate goaltender Stefanos Lekkas. The Nailers would get on the board first at 17:34 of the opening period. The Komets would counter when Kellen Jones scored at 14:39 of the second period, with assists going to Willie Corrin and Marcus McIvor. The Nailers would also score in the second stanza to make it 2-1 after two periods. Wheeling would open the scoring in the third with a tally at 4:36 to push the lead to two. The Komets would rally by getting two pucks past Lekkas late in the period. The game would end in a three-all tie sending the contest to overtime. Fort Wayne's Lynden McCallum would receive a double minor for slashing and cross-checking at 20:00, but due to an officiating error, the Nailers were giving a 5 on 3 power play to start extra time. Wheeling would take the game 4-3 with a goal at :44. Jiri Patera would get tagged with the loss, making 24 saves.

Komet streaks- Connor Corcoran has points and assists in three straight games.

Special K's- For the week, the Komets scored one power-play goal on 11 chances. On the penalty kill, the Komets only allowed one goal on nine shorthanded situations.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Will Graber 44

GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli 16

ASSISTS: Will Graber 32

PP GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli 6

SH GOALS: Kellen Jones 2

GW GOALS: Shawn Boudrias 3

SHOTS: Connor Corcoran 114

PIM: Zach Tolkinen 67

+/- : Will Graber 23

Icing the puck - Shawn Boudrias' first-period hat trick Friday night was the first of his pro career and the first for a Komet since Brandon Hawkins on April 16, 2021, in a game versus Wheeling. The last time a Komet scored three goals in a period was Shawn Szydlowski in the third period versus Indy on December 27, 2016. Szydlowski also scored three in the second period on December 19, 2015, versus Brampton. Will Graber was credited with four assists on Friday. The last time a Komet had registered four assists in a game was Justin Hodgman on November 11, 2018, versus Kalamazoo. The Komets have scored seven goals in a game three times this season. The team has scored five or more unanswered goals in a game five times this season. The Komets have taken 40 or more shots in a game seven times, going 2-5 in those contests. With two games being decided by a goal one goal last week, the club is now 7-10-5-1 in those games. Oliver Cooper's 14 penalty minutes Saturday was the second-most by a player in a game since Will Graber's 16 on November 24th at Kalamazoo. The Komets are outscoring their opponents 73-56 at home. Graber and Connor Corcoran were both +4 Saturday night. Kellen Jones is the only other Komet with a +4 rating in-game. Graber leads the league in assists with 32. The Komets are averaging 32.82 shots per game, the sixth-most in the league

This week-The Komets host Kalamazoo on Wednesday, Toledo on Friday, Tulsa on Saturday, and Kalamazoo on Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

Omnisource Season Ticket Exchange Night, Wednesday, February 16th -- All season ticket holders can exchange their unused season tickets for extra tickets. Exchange your tickets at the Coliseum ticket office.

PHP Report Card Night, Friday, February 18th -- Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night. Get your tickets early!

Meijer Family Night, Sunday, February 20th -- Bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game! Get 4 Tickets for only $50 at the Coliseum Ticket Office!

Kids Seat Free Night, Sunday, February 20th -- Kids 12 and under receive a FREE Ticket with the purchase of a full-priced adult of equal or greater value.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

