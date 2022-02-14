Weekly Preview: Everblades Return Home for Three-Game Week

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are back in action for three games this week against ECHL South Division rivals this week at Hertz Arena, as the Jacksonville Icemen skate into town on Wednesday followed by the South Carolina Stingrays for a pair on Friday and Saturday. Make your plans to join us for great hockey and a whole host of amazing promotions.

ON ICE THIS WEEK

Wednesday, February 16 Icemen at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: Every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features some awesome Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase their student ticket for only $5. Students can also purchase tickets online HERE.

Friday, February 18 Stingrays at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two Barbecue Chicken Pizza slices for just $39! Tickets can also be purchased HERE.

In addition, Friday night will be Blades Backpack Giveaway Night for the first 1,000 fans! Join us for your chance to receive an Everblades backpack, presented by Arthrex.

Also, as a thank you to our first responder heroes, frontline workers are eligible to receive a buy one, get one ticket offer for all remaining home games while supplies last. Get your tickets HERE.

Saturday, February 19 Stingrays at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:00 pm

PROMOTIONS: Nick, Nick, Nick, Nick, Na, Nick, Nick, Nick, NICKELODEON! The Blades are pleased to bring back Nickelodeon Night where they will be wearing specialty jerseys themed after the hit Nickelodeon show, Garfield! Jersey auction proceeds will be donated to the Animal Refuge Center

In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by TC Carter, kids' activities, and food and drinks for all ages! Tickets can also be purchased HERE.

Read more about the Blades' busy promotional schedule and great deals HERE.

NEWS AND NOTES

LAST WEEK IN REVIEW: The Everblades picked up three of a possible four points against the Orlando Solar Bears in a quick weekend trip to Central Florida. Behind two goals from John McCarron, the Blades knocked off the Solar Bears 2-1 on Saturday. Sunday afternoon, Blake Winiecki scored two goals and added an assist, but the Everblades came up short in a 5-4 overtime setback. In the two games, 10 different Everblades registered at least one point. McCarron (3 G, 1 A) and Winiecki (2 G, 2 A) led the way with four points apiece, while Nathan Perkovich (1 G, 1 A) added two.

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENTS: Two ECHL South rivals come to town as the Jacksonville Icemen drop in on Wednesday and the South Carolina Stingrays visit for a pair on Friday and Saturday. Jacksonville (26-14-2-1) finds itself in first place in the South with a .640 points percentage and 55 total points. Over the past 10 games, the Icemen sport a 5-5 record, while they come into Hertz Arena with a 12-8-2-1 tally away from home. South Carolina (16-23-4-0) is tied for sixth place with a .419 points percentage and 36 total points. In their last 10 games, the Stingrays are 4-5-1-0, while they have posted a 6-15-2-0 road record.

THE SERIES WITH JACKSONVILLE: In five games against the Icemen this season, the Everblades hold a 1-1-1-2 record, including a 3-1 victory in the teams' last meeting on November 27 in Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. In the win, Alex Aleardi scored the first two goals of the contest, while Joe Pendenza added an insurance goal to seal the decision. Parker Gahagen notched 21 saves.

THE SERIES WITH SOUTH CAROLINA: The Everblades have won both meetings between the clubs in 2021-22, taking an 8-3 victory on January 7 and posting a 5-2 win on January 8, with both contests taking place at Hertz Arena. In the one-sided series opener, John McCarron posted a hat trick and two assists, while Blake Winiecki added two goals and a helper. Five different Blades scored goals the following night.

THEY LIKE ICE: Alex Aleardi has registered a team-high seven points in five games against the Icemen, as he has scored a team-best four goals to go with three assists. Joe Pendenza (2 G, 3 A) is right behind Aleardi with five points, while Jake Jaremko (2 G, 2 A) and Bobo Carpenter (1 G, 3 A) have picked up four points apiece. Kyle Neuber has been whistled for a team-high 18 penalty minutes.

STINGING THE RAYS: In two contests that saw the Everblades outscore the Stingrays by a combined 13-5 margin, 12 different players tallied at least one point. John McCarron (3 G, 2A) and Alex Aleardi (1 G, 4 A) top all Blades skaters with five points, while Levko Koper (2 G, 2 A) and Blake Winiecki (2 G, 2 A) both have four points. Parker Gahagen is 2-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .925 save percentage against the Palmetto Staters.

THE CAPTAIN IS CLOSING IN: With his two-goal performance on Saturday, Captain Everblade John McCarron raised his Everblade career goal total to 144 in the regular season and 162 in all games including playoffs. The Blades' all-time point leader is now within one goal of Reggie Berg's career regular-season mark of 145 and within two of Berg's overall mark of 164. With five goals in his last four games - and three two-goal games and one hat trick in his arsenal this season - the franchise career goal scoring marks are squarely within the Captain's sights.

GOALS GALORE: The Everblades trio of Blake Winiecki, John McCarron and Alex Aleardi are the only three teammates in the ECHL with more than 20 goals apiece. With 22 goals each, Winiecki and McCarron are tied for the league lead, just one behind the league leader, Dylan Sadowy of Tulsa. Aleardi ranks fourth with 21 markers. All three are in the league's Top-10 for points, as Winiecki is tied for the league lead with 50 points, while McCarron ranks third with 47 points and Aleardi stands ninth with 42. For good measure, Joe Pendenza comes in 12th with 41 points.

OTHER IMPRESSIVE NUMBERS: Blake Winecki is tied for third place in the ECHL with 28 assists, while John McCarron leads the circuit with five shorthanded goals. The Captain is also tied for fourth with a plus-23 rating. Jake Jaremko is tied for sixth among ECHL rookies with 34 points with 10 goals and 24 assists. He also is tied for second in helpers, just one off the pace. Xavier Bouchard's plus-22 rating is second among ECHL newcomers. In between the pipes, Parker Gahagen is tied for seventh among ECHL goaltenders with a 2.44 GAA.

