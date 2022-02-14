K-Wings Weekly - Week 17

Kalamazoo builds on gutsy performances in early February, prepares for two games at home and two on the road this week.

OVERALL RECORD: 24-18-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, are prepared for a pivotal week of Central Division matchups that'll set the stage for the playoff push ahead.

First, the K-Wings head to Fort Wayne to face the Komets this Wednesday, February 16. Then, Kalamazoo welcomes the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19. Finally, the Wings finish the week back in Fort Wayne on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Kalamazoo was .500, or above, against both upcoming opponents in the month of January (Fort Wayne, 1-1 | Iowa, 2-0). Last week, the K-Wings were 1-1 at home (L, 4-1 | W, 3-2). Friday's 3-2, come from behind, win was in front of a sell out crowd (5,296) on Pink Ice at Wings Event Center.

Wednesday's loss came on the heels of a two week road trip, in which the K-Wings finished with a record of 4-1. Wheeling was able to capitalize on its opportunities and coasted out to a 3-0 lead. Denis Smirnov scored his first professional goal in the loss. On Friday, Kalamazoo battled back to take the 2-1 lead in the third, but needed heroics again after Indy scored to tie the game late. On the power play, just 29-seconds after the game-tying goal, Kyle Blaney scored his second game-winner in three games to lead the K-Wings to victory in dramatic fashion.

Kalamazoo starting goaltender Trevor Gorsuch (12-11) has been stellar over the last three weeks. Gorsuch is 4-2 over his last six starts and ranks No. 4 in the ECHL in total saves (708).

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

This Friday is 'Home Improvement Night' and it's a $2 Friday. Enjoy a night of reminiscing on the classic Michigan show, Home Improvement, which turns 30 years old this year. Also, enjoy $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, it's 'Wizards, Wands and Wings Night.' Come witness Wings Event Center as it turns into Hogwarts, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a lightning bolt K-Wings beanie. So, even if fans can't dress up as their favorite Wizard (or Muggle), the K-Wings have them covered. There'll also be a Wizards, Wands and Wings jersey auction immediately following the conclusion to the game.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - Kalamazoo 1, Wheeling 4 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)|Box Score

>> The Wheeling Nailers (23-18-1-0) marched out to a 3-0 lead, never relinquished it and beat the Kalamazoo Wings (23-18-0-0) on Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 4-1. It was tough sledding for Kalamazoo, as it seemed to be on pace for another strong game after the first 10 minutes of play. But as time wore on in the period, the Nailers scored the game's first goal at the 12:05 mark and went into the locker room up 1-0. Wheeling then scored two goals in the second - one after an amazing Trevor Gorsuch (11-11) save on a breakaway - another on the power play - and the Nailers led 3-0 heading into the final frame. Denis Smirnov (1) pulled the K-Wings to within two with his first career goal at the 7:01 mark of the third, assisted by Kyle Blaney (12) and Andrew DeBrincat (15), but Wheeling was able to score on the power play at the 14:57 mark to put the game out of reach. Trevor Gorsuch made multiple outstanding saves (33) to keep the K-Wings within striking distance throughout.

Friday, Feb 11 - Kalamazoo 3, Indy 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) |Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (24-18-0-0) lit up the third period in front of the sell out crowd, and used resiliency and effort to come from behind to beat the Indy Fuel (19-22-2-2) on Pink Ice at the Wings Event Center on Friday, 3-2. After coming from behind to take the 2-1 lead in the third period, the Fuel scored a short-handed goal to tie it up at two just 19 seconds into the man advantage. But that's when the veteran Kyle Blaney (8) put the team on his back and muscled his way to the goal mouth to beat Indy goaltender Mitch Gillam (10-9-0-1) for the game-winner just 29 seconds later. Andrew DeBrincat (17) and Greg Mauldin (1) had the assists on the goal. In the second, Greg Mauldin (2) lifted 5,296 fans from their seats when he stuffed home the second chance opportunity to even the game at 1. Andrew DeBrincat (16) and Justin Taylor (21) earned the assists on the goal. The game stayed locked at 1-1 until Tyler Kobryn (4) scored his first goal as a K-Wing to give Kalamazoo the 2-1 lead. The shot was a snipe job into the top right corner off the Tanner Sorenson (22) feed, and Raymond Brice earned the second assist on the goal. Trevor Gorsuch's (12-11-0-0) effort was phenomenal in this one, as the game would've gotten out of hand early and often without his dominance in the crease. Gorsuch made 28 saves in the win.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Feb. 16 - Kalamazoo AT Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m. EST - Allen County Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

Friday, Feb. 18 - Iowa AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Feb. 19 - Iowa AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Sunday, Feb. 20 - Kalamazoo AT Fort Wayne, 5:00 p.m. EST - Allen County Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

ON THE MOVE

2/9 - Forward Zach Jordan recalled on loan from Kalamazoo to Cleveland (AHL)

2/9 - Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc loaned to Kalamazoo from Cleveland (AHL)

FAST FACTS

- Forward Denis Smirnov scored his first professional goal versus the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday

- Forward Tyler Kobryn scored his first goal as a K-Wing versus the Indy Fuel on Friday (W, 3-2)

- Forward Kyle Blaney has scored the K-Wings last two game-winning goals (2/6, 2/11)

TEAM TRENDS

- 14-4 when scoring first this season

- 12-1 when leading after two periods

- 8-3 in games tied after two periods

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 35 - Tanner Sorenson

GOAL: 17 - Logan Lambdin

ASSISTS: 22 - Tanner Sorenson

PLUS/MINUS: +17 - Andrew DeBrincat

PIMS: 60 - Brenden Miller***

PP GOALS: 6 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 3 - Erik Bradford**

GW GOALS: 3 - Justin Taylor, Zach Jordan*, and Erik Bradford**

SHOTS: 112 - Zach Jordan*

WINS: 12- Trevor Gorsuch

GAA: 3.05 - Jet Greaves*

SAVE %: .907 - Jet Greaves*

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Grand Rapids (AHL)

*** Currently with Iowa (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/3 (33.3%)

This Season - 25/141 (17.7%) - No. 20 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 2/5 (40%)

This Season - 93/125 (74.4%) - No. 25 (ECHL)

