Stephen Baylis Returned from AHL Tucson

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that winger Stephen Baylis has been returned from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Baylis was called up by Tucson on Friday for his second stint with the Roadrunners this season. He appeared in two games for Tucson and did not record any points. Over 39 games played for the Rush this year, Baylis leads the team with 19 goals along with 17 assists. His 36 points are the second most on the team and he is tied for seventh in the league in goals.

Rapid City hits the road this week for three games in Virginia against the Norfolk Admirals. It begins on Wednesday and puck drop at Norfolk Scope Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

