Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

February 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears conclude a five-game homestand when they host the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, before welcoming the Indy Fuel to town for the first time since the 2015-16 season on Friday and Saturday.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, Feb. 17 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday featuring $5 domestic draft beers and Noche Latina, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson

Friday, Feb. 18 vs. Indy Fuel - 7 p.m. - Feels Like Home Night, presented by Lennar Homes

Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Indy Fuel - 7 p.m. - Food Festival and Military Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 24-17-3-0 (.580)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 28 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird & Luke Boka - 12

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski & Tristin Langan - 20 assists

PIM LEADER: Luke McInnis - 39 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +11

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Jacksonville Icemen: 5-2 W

Tye Felhaber recorded two goals and an assist to match his career-high with three points, and the Solar Bears scored twice with the man advantage to earn their first road win against Jacksonville this season.

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Florida Everblades: 2-1 L

Tyler Bird scored the lone goal for Orlando as their three-game win streak was snapped, and Florida leveled the regular season series at 4-4-0-0.

Sunday, Feb. 13 vs. Florida Everblades: 5-4 OTW

Trailing 3-1 in the second period, the Solar Bears reeled off three straight goals to take a 4-3 lead by the early stages of the third period, with Odeen Tufto and Hunter Fejes each collected a pair of goals on the afternoon. After the Everblades scored with the goaltender pulled late in regulation, Tyler Bird scored for the second straight game to lift Orlando to victory in overtime.

BITES:

Orlando leads Jacksonville 4-3-0-0 in the regular season series.

The Solar Bears went 2-1-0-0 last season in three games at Indy.

Odeen Tufto led the Solar Bears in scoring last week with five points (3g-2a) in three games.

The Solar Bears are 20-5-1-0 when allowing three or fewer goals.

Orlando is 11-1-2-0 when Luke McInnis records at least a point.

Orlando is tied for fourth with nine shorthanded goals; the club's single-season record for shorthanded goals is 17 (2019-20).

The Solar Bears are 4-0-0-0 when Hunter Fejes records a multi-point game.

Brad Barone has started the last nine consecutive games for Orlando, and is tied for first in the ECHL in wins (17) and ranks second in the league in minutes played (1,644) and saves (853) and save percentage (.927).

Michael Brodzinski became the second defenseman in team history to record 100 career points for the Solar Bears when he assisted on Hunter Fejes' power-play goal in the second period of Sunday's win over Florida.

The Solar Bears are 8-0-1-0 when Tristin Langan records a multi-point game; with 128 career points for Orlando, Langan needs three more points to pass Chris LeBlanc (129 and Eric Faille (130) to become the Solar Bears' all-time ECHL scorer.

The Solar Bears are 15-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 33 GP, 23-5-2, .918%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 22 GP, 8g-15a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .958%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 40 GP, 2g-7a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

On this week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, we're joined by defenseman Cody Donaghey, who suited up for the Solar Bears between the 2018-20 seasons. After making his way overseas following the pandemic, Donaghey is playing this season in the Czech Republic for Kladno, where he is teammates with his team's owner, former NHL superstar Jaromir Jagr. Donaghey talks about his journey through Denmark and the Czech Republic, including helping Kladno attempt to remain in the top league after earning a promotion from the prior season.

