Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 17

February 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 17 RESULTS: 1-2-0-0, 19-23-2-2 Overall (6th Central)

Wednesday, February 9 - Fuel 2 at Fort Wayne 1:

In the first of three games during the week, the Indy Fuel visited their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets for a Wednesday night contest. After a scoreless first period, the Fuel jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 2nd thanks to a goal from Seamus Malone. Indy's Spencer Watson would score late in the game and eventually held on to win 2-1 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Friday, February 11 - Fuel 2 at Kalamazoo 3:

Despite maintaining high energy throughout the game, leading in shots and a late game-tying goal from Seamus Malone, the Indy Fuel fell to the Kalamazoo Wings 3-2 on Friday night.

Saturday, February 12 - Fuel 2 vs Cincinnati 8:

Playing their third and final game of the week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of a sold-out crowd. The Cyclones would put up eight goals on the Fuel throughout 60 minutes, eventually earning an 8-2 win.

INDY FUEL WEEK 18 SCHEDULE:

Friday, February 18 - Fuel at Orlando (7:00 p.m. ET, Amway Center)

Saturday, February 19 - Fuel at Orlando (7:00 p.m. ET, Amway Center)

GRABBING THE LEAD

Entering Week 18 of the ECHL season, the Fuel are 15-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. When jumping out to the early lead and holding on to it into the first intermission, the Fuel have given themselves a massive chance to win games this season, registering a 10-3-0-1 record. Holding on to a lead when going into the second intermission, the Fuel's shut-down defense has earned them a 17-1-0-1 record.

MIGHTY MCKAY

Scoring goals in back-to-back games, Riley McKay enters Friday's contest against the Solar Bears with four goals and one assist in his last five games. McKay's goal on Saturday night came in the Fuel's fourth penalty shot of the season. Since his first call-up in early December, McKay has seven goals and three assists in 16 games.

OIL DROPS:

Riley McKay has four goals and one assist in his last five games

Seamus Malone has two goals and two assists in his last four games

Mike Lee is third among ECHL defensemen in assists (26)

Riley McKay's penalty shot goal on Saturday was one of only eight penalty shot goals in the ECHL this season

Spencer Watson is one point away from taking second place on the Fuel's all-time points list

Watson is tied with Matt Rupert at 121 points

TEAM NOTES

The Fuel have a 12-8-0-1 record when playing at home

Indy is 9th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (14.87)

The Fuel are 15-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 13th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.15)

They are 21st in the league in goals-against (3.43)

Indy is 16th in the ECHL in power-play percentage (18.7%)

The Fuel are 23rd in the league in penalty kills (77.7%)

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

FOLLOW THE FUEL:

Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season! Join the Fuel by using the hashtag #FuelTheFire on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.