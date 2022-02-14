Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

February 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Help the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stick It To Cancer on Saturday, February 19th! The first 2,000 fans in attendance receive a complimentary PINK Stick It To Cancer Swamp Rabbits rally towel courtesy of Bon Secours!

Plus, the Swamp Rabbits will dawn custom pink Stick It To Cancer jerseys for the game, and will hold a LIVE postgame auction after the final horn to benefit the American Cancer Society & Greenville's Cancer Survivors Park!

Be a part of our Lifesaver League by donating blood with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits! Local hospitals rely on local blood donors like you to ensure they have the lifesaving blood products they need for their patients. Can you help today?

Make an appointment to donate blood with The Blood Connection and the Swamp Rabbits on February 18 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (outside Furman Plaza) from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.!

SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT

A LOOK BACK:

LAST WEEK AT THE WELL

The Rabbits started the week with a meeting with the Norfolk Admirals, a game that saw the Rabbits score 5 unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory. Despite a late comeback push, the Rabbits dropped a Friday meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen on a wildly entertaining Star Wars Night.

COMMUNITY BITS

Cancer affects each and every one of us. Ahead of Saturday's Stick It To Cancer Night, Kevin McKernan shares his story of overcoming sadness and honoring the memory of Claudette Lorden.

Kevin's Story: cancersurvivorspark.org/portfolio/kevin-mckernan/

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.