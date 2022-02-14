Steelheads Weekly - February 14, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (27-17-3) head back on the road for a three-game swing through the Midwest beginning on Wednesday.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, February 9 vs. Tulsa Oilers: W 2-0

Shots: Oilers 25, Steelheads 29

PP: Oilers 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads found a rejuvenated feel to start the game with early chances, and forward Will Merchant (1:27 1st) capitalized on his first shift back with the team to take a 1-0 lead. While both teams stepped up with pace throughout the first period, it was Merchant (SH, 15:12 1st) to score a second time on a shorthanded breakaway to double the advantage, 2-0. The pace of play slowed in the second and third periods, turning into a defensive and goaltending battle led by Colton Point with another starring effort to keep the Oilers at bay and garner his second-straight home shutout and the win.

Friday, February 11 vs. Tulsa Oilers: L 2-1 (OT)

Shots: Oilers 25, Steelheads 27

PP: Oilers 1-for-3, Steelheads 1-for-4

The Steelheads Oilers tussled for the first 20 minutes in a grind of a game, but the Oilers struck in the second period as they advanced their agenda and capitalized on a turnover on the power play to edge ahead, 1-0. The strong play by goaltender Colton Point held the Steelheads in long enough to turn the corner in the third period and take the pressure to the Oilers. After a goal was disallowed on a controversial offside call late in the game, the Steelheads found a late power play and won their gamble by pulling Point and scoring on a shot from forward Mason Mitchell (PP EA, 18:05 3rd) to force overtime, 1-1. An unfortunate bounce and tip led to an odd tally for the Oilers as they earned the extra point in the 2-1 overtime result.

Saturday, February 12 vs. Tulsa Oilers: W 5-1

Shots: Oilers 36, Steelheads 26

PP: Oilers 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-5

The Steelheads came out fast in the first period, and forward Matt Tugnutt (12:10 1st) capitalized on an unassisted turnover in the offensive end and take the first goal of the night. Momentum continued into the next frame with two goals in the opening five minutes starting with defenseman Mitch Versteeg (2:26 2nd) on a wrist shot from the blue line followed by the second from Tugnutt (4:16 2nd) on a backdoor play across the offensive end to take a 3-0 lead. The Oilers earned one back later in the second period, but the Steelheads pushed further ahead in the final period with rebound goals from forward Chase Zieky (2:05 3rd) and forward Luc Brown (4:23 3rd) within the first five minutes to put the game out of reach, 5-1.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, February 16 @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m. MT

Friday, February 18 @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MT

Monday, February 21 @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads head into a three-game weekend across two cities, taking on the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday followed by a two-game stretch against the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Steelheads have earned three of a possible six points so far in the series with the Thunder but have dropped two of three games, all of which came in Wichita earlier in February. This will be the final game in Wichita this season before the seven-game set comes back to Boise in late March. The Steelheads broke a six-game point streak against the Thunder in their last meeting but still have earned points in six of seven since the 2019-20 season. The Steelheads are 9-5-5 against the Thunder all-time as well as 5-3-4 on the road.

The Steelheads and Mavericks head into their final two games of their season series with the Steelheads earning points in all five games and winning four-straight contests, only falling in the series opener on December 3 in Kansas City (3-2 SOL). The Steelheads swept the home portion of the season series and officially have taken the set with two games remaining. The Steelheads are unbeaten in regulation in 10-straight games, going 8-0-2 since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, and have also won 16 of 22 meetings in the franchise series. The Steelheads are 16-4-2 all-time against the Mavericks and 4-3-2 on the road.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

4 For $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 and bring out the whole family for a Friday night with the Steelheads. Limited availability that sell out fast, so go to idahosteelheads.com to get yours today.

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The second of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 against the Allen Americans. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

Jayden DeLuca Weekend: Help the Steelheads raise awareness for childhood cardiac health on Jayden DeLuca Foundation Weekend on February 25-26. Specialty jerseys will be auctioned off online through the weekend, and tickets are available at idahosteelheads.com.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads have points in nine-straight games at home (8-0-1) since January 6 and own the most home wins in the ECHL (19).

- Colton Point sits tied for second in the ECHL in shutouts (3) and has allowed just two goals in his last three home games.

- Chase Zieky has points in back-to-back games (1-2-3) as well as points in six of seven games in February (3-4-7).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 17 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 26 -A.J. White

POINTS: 43 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 8 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride/Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 3 - Colton Kehler/Kyle Marino/Shawn McBride

PIMS: 42 - Colton Kehler

PLUS/MINUS: +15 - Casey Johnson

SHOTS: 146 - Luc Brown

WINS 12 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 2.24 - Jake Kupsky

SAVE %: .921 - Colton Point

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 29-15-2-1 .649

2. STEELHEADS 27-17-2-1 .606

3. Tulsa 24-19-1-1 .556

4. Rapid City 23-19-4-2 .542

5. Allen 19-18-5-1 .512

6. Kansas City 22-22-2-0 .500

7. Wichita 19-21-7-0 .479

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads open a three-game road trip on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder and return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:10 p.m. hosting the Worcester Railers. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

