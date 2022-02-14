Weekly Roundup: Glads Earn Three Road Points, Greenville Series Next

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (25-17-3-1) earned three of six possible points on a three-game Midwestern road trip last week. Atlanta now returns to action in the South Division with a slate of games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this week.

A Look Ahead

The Glads get a few days of well-deserved rest before meeting the Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 PM Friday night. Greenville, at 15-18-4-3, is fifth in the South Division and just one spot away from a playoff position. The Swamp Rabbits have started to trend upwards and are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Atlanta and Greenville meet again in upstate South Carolina on Saturday night at 7:05 PM, and then the series concludes in Atlanta with a 3:00 PM puck drop at Gas South Arena. The Gladiators are a stellar 18-7-1-0 on home ice. TICKETS FOR GAME ON SUNDAY VS GREENVILLE Wednesday Win

Atlanta took down the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 at Heritage Bank Center Wednesday night in Ohio. Sanghoon Shin scored his first ECHL goal, and Elijah Vilio and Xavier Bernard each posted a goal and an assist. Mike Pelech tabbed three assists and tied Chris Valicevic for fifth all-time in ECHL points with 611.

Friday Fight

The Gladiators visited the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Friday and fell 3-2 in overtime. Sanghoon Shin scored his second goal in as many games, and Kameron Kielly broke through with a tally as well. Mike Turner fought twice in the game and now has 10 fighting majors.

Saturday Rally Falls Short

Atlanta came up short against the league-leading Toledo Walleye in a 5-3 decision on Saturday night at Huntington Center. The Glads trailed 4-1 heading into the third, but a pair of goals from Mike Turner and Elijah Vilio brought Atlanta to within one. The Glads couldn't complete the comeback despite a 38-save performance from goaltender Chris Nell.

Transaction Report

Feb. 8 - Carlos Fornaris - Signed to SPC

Feb. 9 - Hugo Roy - Loaned to Belleville (AHL)

Feb. 9 - Joe Murdaca - Released from SPC

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

