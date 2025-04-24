Travs Rally to Win 6th Straight

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rallied from a pair of deficits to top the Midland RockHounds, 7-4 on Wednesday night at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was the sixth straight win for the Travelers and their 12th in the past 13 games. The final rally came in the eighth inning as the Travs put up four runs to go from down one to up three. All of the game's runs scored in the sixth, seventh or eighth innings. Starter Dylan File worked 5.2 innings for Arkansas in a no-decision. Michael Hobbs slammed the door with three strikeouts in the ninth.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored three times in the sixth to get their first lead only to see Midland come right back with three in the top of the seventh to retake the lead.

* Yoyner Fajardo ripped an RBI hit to tie the score in the eighth with Victor Labrada driving in the go-ahead run two batters later. Two more runs coming home on fielder's choices added to the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Yoyner Fajardo: 2-3, BB, run, 2 RBI, 2 SB

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-2, 2 BB, run

* RHP Michael Hobbs: Sv, IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* It is the Travs fifth come from behind win of the season.

* Arkansas has registered a save in all six games during the winning streak.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RH Garrett Hill (0-0, 0.77) starting for Arkansas against RH Luis Morales (1-1, 2.92). It is a $3 Thursday at the ballpark. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

