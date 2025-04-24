Naturals Fall to Drillers 4-2
April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (9-9) strong showing by the bullpen, highlighted by 4.1 scoreless innings from relievers Chazz Martinez and Brandon Johnson, wasn't enough to top the Tulsa Drillers (7-11), who secured a 4-2 win. The series continues tomorrow at 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.
Tulsa opened the scoring with two quick runs in the first inning, then added one in both the third and fourth to take a 4-0 lead.
The Naturals answered in the bottom of the fourth. Spencer Nivens drew a two-out walk and was driven in by Brett Squires, who tripled to right. Jack Pineda followed with an RBI single, trimming the deficit to 4-2.
Martinez entered with two outs in the fifth and struck out Taylor Young to end the frame. He went 2.1 innings, striking out two without allowing a run.
Johnson took over in the eighth and delivered two perfect innings on just 21 pitches, keeping the Drillers off the board and adding a strikeout.
Despite the strong relief outing, the Naturals dropped a second straight. NWA is now 4-2 against Tulsa and 1-2 in the series.
Northwest Arkansas continues the series Friday, April 25, at 7:05 PM CT from Arvest Ballpark. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.
