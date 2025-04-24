Ramos, Strong Pitching Lead Tulsa to Second Straight Win

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Jose Ramos of the Tulsa Drillers

Springdale, AR - During his time with the Tulsa Drillers, Jose Ramos has had several key hits, including some important home runs, but he has never put together a streak like his current one. Ramos had two more hits on Thursday night, including another homer, to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games and to lead Tulsa to a 4-2 victory over Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark.

It was the second straight win for the Drillers who improved their season record to 7-11. Unsurprisingly, five of those wins have come during Ramos' hot streak.

The big night from Ramos started quickly. After Chris Newell drew a four-pitch walk to open the game, Ramos belted his sixth home run of the season to stake Tulsa to a quick lead.

The Drillers stretched the margin to 4-0 with single runs in both the third and fourth innings.

In the third, Ramos singled and came home on Damon Keith's double.

Ezequiel Pagan led off the fourth with a triple and scored on Frank Rodriguez's double.

Tulsa starting pitcher Jared Karros opened with three scoreless innings before surrendering two runs in the fourth on a pair of two-out hits.

Karros escaped the inning with a 4-2 lead, but his night ended there as the bullpen completed the game with five shutout innings

INSIDE THE GAME

*Ramos' eight-game hitting streak matches his longest as a Driller. He also had an eight-game streak in August of last season, but it was not as productive as his current run. In last year's stretch, he went 10-30 (.300) with one home run. In his current eight-game streak, he is 11-27 (.407) with five of the hits being homers.

*The six home runs for Ramos lead the Texas League.

*The bullpen was outstanding in the win. Kelvin Bautista followed Karros to the mound and survived three walks to work two scoreless frames. Jorge Benitez worked one inning, and Tanner Kiest blanked the Naturals in the eighth and ninth innings to collect his first save of the year.

*Since Karros did not go the required five innings, Bautista was credited with the win to improve his record to 2-1. He is the first Tulsa pitcher to record two wins in 2025.

*Benitez has yet to allow a run in eight innings this season.

*Karros was charged with the two runs on four hits and two walks. He had six strikeouts in his four innings.

*Frank Rodriguez finished the game with two hits, his first of the season.

*John Rhodes went 0-4, ending his 16-game on-base streak.

*The game began ten minutes late due to rain showers in the Springdale area.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will look for their third straight win on Friday night in game four of the six-game set. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP Jerming Rosario (1-2, 5.54 ERA)

NW Arkansas - TBA

