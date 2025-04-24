Sod Poodles and Gray Media Announce Broadcast Partnership

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Gray Local Media today announced a new telecast rights agreement allowing KFDA NewsChannel 10 to broadcast Sunday home games at HODGETOWN through the remainder of the 2025 regular season.

Beginning on Sunday, April 27, local Amarillo fans will be able to catch the Sod Poodles on KFDA NewsChannel 10 Too and all other remaining Sunday home games on the regular season calendar. In an effort to serve counties throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, the partnership offers an additional avenue for baseball fans to consume the best baseball the Texas Panhandle has to offer.

"NewsChannel 10 and the Sod Poodles have a long-standing relationship. We are excited to share the Sod Poodle experience with the entire viewing area as an option if you cannot or have never been to a game," said Vice President and General Manager of NewsChannel 10 Media, Brent McClure. "Local News, Weather and Sports is our passion, and this is another way we are bringing unique content to the community we serve. We appreciate the Sod Poodles and their vision to be innovative and reach out to the region."

"We could not be more excited to have the opportunity to air our Sunday games this year with our tremendous partners at KFDA," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "Serving our fanbase is always at the forefront of our minds. We have an exciting young team this year with six (6) top 30 Diamondbacks prospects so it's the perfect time to offer another way for our fans to keep up and tune in with the Soddies. This partnership allows us to connect with our supporters through another avenue, and we can't wait to provide top-tier programming to the Texas Panhandle."

Sod Poodles Play-by-Play Broadcaster Zach Goodman will lead all television broadcasts this season, delivering in-depth coverage and expert insight into Amarillo baseball. Fans tuning in via radio won't miss a beat, as the traditional radio broadcast will continue to run simultaneously with the televised coverage, ensuring comprehensive access for all audiences.

Catch the first official broadcast on NewsChannel 10 Too on Sunday, April 27 as the Soddies take on the visiting San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m.

