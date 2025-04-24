Late Comeback Falls Short as Sod Poodles Escape with Victory

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - After a one hour and 29-minute rain delay, a rare low-scoring game took place at Hodgetown. San Antonio Missions starter Henry Bàez struck out seven while allowing just two runs, and Avery Short pitched into the seventh inning for the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The battle came down to one swing, a two-run homer from Tommy Troy in the seventh inning that ended up being the game-winner in a 4-2 Sod Poodles win.

The Missions loaded the bases in the ninth, but Alfred Morillo wiggled out of trouble to provide Amarillo the victory.

In his first at bat back from the Injured List, former Texas Longhorn Ivan Melendez started the scoring with a solo blast to left. However, Báez settled in and retired eight of the next nine batters. This allowed San Antonio to even it up in the fifth against Short when Kai Murphy delivered with a two-out RBI single.

The Sod Poodles struck right back in the bottom of the fifth. Báez was one strike away from escaping trouble, but Manuel Peña rocketed an RBI triple off the wall to give Amarillo a 2-1 lead. Josè Espada then took over with runners at the corners, and he fanned Gavin Conticello to get out of the jam.

Espada continued to roll in the sixth, striking out two and working around a two-out walk to keep the game at 2-1. Short began the seventh, but a leadoff single from Marcos Castañon and walk by Anthony Vilar knocked him out of the game. Luke Albright took over, and despite two missiles from Joshua Mears and Murphy to left, Caleb Roberts found both of them near the wall to maintain Amarillo's advantage.

Jake Higginbotham became the next man on the mound for San Antonio, and another two-out hit did the damage for the Sod Poodles. This time it was a two-run homer from Troy to make it 4-1 in favor Amarillo.

A quick answer came from Francisco Acuña, who belted a solo homer in the eighth, his third straight game with a long ball. The homer cut the Amarillo lead to 4-2.

Higginbotham recorded one more out in the eighth before giving the ball to Stephen Jones. The tall righty set down both batters he faced and sent the game into the ninth.

Morillo took the bump for the Sod Poodles looking to lock things down, but things got dicey. Mears, Murphy and Acuña all reached to load the bases with a pair of outs for Brandon Valenzuela. The catcher attacked the first pitch and rolled it to first, where Melendez scooped it up and stepped on the bag to clinch the Amarillo win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Amarillo on Thursday night. Right-hander Braden Nett (0-2, 1.64) goes for the Missions while left-hander Spencer Giesting (3-0, 2.20) starts for Amarillo. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.