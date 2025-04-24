Hill Shines But Win Streak Halted

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Arkansas starter Garrett Hill retired the first 15 Midland hitters of the game but the RockHounds pulled away late for a 7-1 win, ending the Travs' winning streak at six. Colby Halter broke a tie with a seventh inning home run to give Midland the lead. Arkansas was held to just two hits in the game. RockHound starter Luis Morales dealt seven innings and struck out seven putting down the last 10 hitters he faced to earn the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Bill Knight led off the fourth with the Travs first hit of the night. He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to give the Travs the lead.

* Brennan Milone connected for Midland's first hit, a two out RBI single in the sixth to tie the game. Halter then blasted the go-ahead homer an inning later.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 1-4, run, SB

* RHP Garrett Hill: 6 IP, H, R, BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* The 15 straight hitters retired by Hill is the longest streak of the season by a Trav.

* Arkansas has been held to two hits in two of the first three games of the series.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (1-1, 2.19) starting for Arkansas against righty Chen Zhuang (0-3, 8.79). First pitch is at 7:05 with Rockin' the Rock fireworks postgame. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

