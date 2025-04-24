Wichita Staved off by Springfield

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge got held to a 5-2 defeat by the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park. Although they loaded the bases and put the game-winning runner to the plate in the ninth, the Cardinals would leave them stranded for their first win of the series.

Chase Davis doubled to left field to start the game, later scoring on a fielder's choice for the game's first run. Trent Baker struck out Ramon Mendoza to strand the bases loaded in a 1-0 score with Springfield leading heading toward the bottom of the first. The Cardinals' leadoff hitter dealt more damage on a single to right field in the second; Darlin Moquete was awarded home plate on the play after an outfield throwing error.

Dakota Harris singled a third Springfield run in on a single deflected off Baker in the top of the third, and it turned to 4-0 Cardinals after Noah Mendlinger scored himself on a double play.

Rubel Cespedes doubled into the Bermuda Triangle in shallow center, and Ben Ross ran around all the way from first for the first Wind Surge run of the night in the bottom of the sixth.

Mendoza reached second on an infield error in the top of the eighth, and he crossed the plate on a single up the middle from Miguel Ugueto for a 4-1 Springfield advantage heading into the home half of the eighth.

Tanner Schobel singled in Kyler Fedko with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and Wichita loaded the bases, but left them stranded after an infield groundout ended the game with a 5-2 Cardinals score.

Baker took the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts; he is now 0-2 on the season.

POSTGAME NOTES

After his appearance tonight out of the bullpen, Jarret Whorff has yet to surrender an unearned run in Wichita this season over 7.2 innings pitched.

Rubel Cespedes records his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

Following a walk in the fourth, Tanner Schobel has reached base in 17 consecutive games.

The season series between the Cardinals and Wind Surge is now tied 3-3.

Wichita now stands at 1-2 in Thursday games in 2025.

