Amarillo Edged out by Missions in Thursday Showdown

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (6-12) fell to the San Antonio Missions (10-8), 13-11 in 10 innings on Thursday night at HODGETOWN. Francisco Acuna's 10th-inning, go-ahead three run home run provided enough margin for the Missions.

Three consecutive singles opened play this evening with the third knock resulting in San Antonio's first run of the ballgame. Romeo Sanabria brought home the run, giving the Missions the lead in the first. A Joshua Mears solo shot in the second put San Antonio up two in the early innings.

Andy Weber continued to stay hot at the plate in the home half of the second as he looped an RBI single into center field to tie the game at two apiece. Marcos Castañon contributed to the back-and-forth scoring affair, singling to drive in a run that put San Antonio back in front.

In the third, Gavin Conticello found his way on base with one away in the inning. Christian Cerda stepped up to the dish and lined a double to left to bring Conticello around from first to tie the game.

A scoreless top of the fourth was followed by a Sod Poodles three-run inning that was kickstarted by a LuJames Groover two-run double. The scoring was capped by Conticello as he contributed a productive out to plate another run and give Amarillo the 6-3 advantage.

A double and a sacrifice fly put the Missions down a run in the fifth. They ultimately tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run off the bat of Mears, his second long ball of the night. They would retake the lead after a two-run seventh.

Conticello and Cerda struck again in the seventh as back-to-back doubles by the pair cut the deficit in half. Kristian Robinson knotted the score yet again with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.

After a clean ninth inning, San Antonio struck for four in the extra stanza, highlighted by Acuna's big blast. Amarillo got within two runs on Robinson's two-run double to bring the score to 13-11 before the Missions shut the door and secured the extra inning victory.

The Soddies are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled against the Missions. RHP Roman Angelo (0-2, 11.20) will take the hill for Amarillo while LHP Jackson Wolf (2-0, 1.29) will get the starting nod for San Antonio.

POSTGAME NOTES

MANNY MANIA: Turning in another multi-hit effort tonight was Manuel Peña, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double...notched consecutive multi-hit games for the first time at Double-A and the first time since August 18-21, 2024 for High-A Hillsboro.

CERDA-FIED BALLER: Collecting two doubles in tonight's contest was Christian Cerda, going 2-for-4 with two RBI in the defeat...marks the second time this season he has had a pair of two-baggers in a game (April 12 vs. Springfield).

HERE'S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON: Tonight's center fielder launched a two-run shot to left center to tie the game at 9-9 in the eighth inning...it was Kristian Robinson 's fourth homer of the year which leads the team...extends his hit streak to eight games, batting .355 (11-for-31) with ten runs scored, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, and eight RBI over that stretch.

