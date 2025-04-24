Riders Blank Hooks

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Frisco made the most of four hits Thursday night, knocking off the Hooks, 4-0, before 3,603 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi right-hander James Hicks permitted one hit, a solo home run by Sebastian Walcott, and one walk while striking out five over 4 2/3 innings. Hicks, who fired 40 of 58 pitches for strikes, took a line dive off of his pitching hand in the fifth. He threw the runner out at first base but exited the contest following the play.

Alimber Santa struck out three while yielding three hits and no walks over 2 1/3 frames of sharp relief. The RoughRiders managed a sixth-inning run against Santa thanks to an inning-opening double by Alejandro Osuna and a looping RBI single from Walcott.

Michael Knorr worked around two walks to stymie Frisco in the eighth and ninth.

Zach Cole went 2-for-4, collecting two of Corpus Christi's five singles. Ryan Wrobleski notched a second-inning knock, upping his hitting streak to five games.

The Hooks worked two walks and were struck by two pitches, leaving eight on base with five stranded in scoring position.

Corpus Christi has mustered only four runs over the first three games of the series.

