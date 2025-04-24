Former RoughRider Kent Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders RHP Zak Kent made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 23rd in their game against the New York Yankees. Kent is the third player whose name will be featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships in 2025.

Kent pitched three innings, allowing one run while striking out three in Cleveland's 5-1 loss versus New York.

Kent was a ninth round pick by the Rangers in 2019 out of Virginia Military Institute. He made 25 starts for the RoughRiders between 2021 and 2022, earning a 4.85 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111.1 innings.

Kent was traded to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations on March 28, 2024. He made 19 appearances, including three starts, in 2024 and 2025 with Triple-A Columbus before receiving the call-up on Monday, April 21st.

The Henrico, Virginia native pitched at Virginia Military Institute from 2017-19, where he set a school record and ranked ninth in the country with 132 strikeouts in his final season as a Keydet.

Kent is the third former RoughRiders player to debut this season, joining Liam Hicks and Chase Lee, who debuted with Detroit one day before him. He is the 25th player from Frisco's 2021 team to debut in the big leagues.

Kent is the 217th player featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

The RoughRiders return home for six games against the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins affiliate) starting Tuesday, April 29th at 12:05 p.m.

