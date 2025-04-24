Drillers Down Naturals with 7-2 Victory

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers Damon Keith congratulates Jose Ramos after a homer

Springdale, AR - The Tulsa Drillers snapped two different losing streaks by earning a 7-2 win over Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark. Tulsa entered game two of the six-game series winless in four matchups this year with the Naturals while also carrying a current three-game losing streak.

Both streaks looked as if they would continue when the Drillers fell behind after just two innings, but they responded with seven unanswered runs. The rally backed a strong start on the mound from Chris Campos, giving Tulsa the victory that snapped both losing streaks.

Two pitches were all the Naturals needed to take an initial 2-0 lead in the second inning as Gavin Cross and Carter Jensen hit back-to-back home runs.

Tulsa countered with three runs over the next two innings to take the lead. Aaron Bracho began the third inning with a double and scored on Taylor Young's single. In the third, Damon Keith also reached base with a double, and Jose Ramos followed with a home run that put the Drillers up 3-2.

Tulsa loaded the bases in the sixth inning and scored three more runs with two singles and a hit batter to extend its lead to 6-2.

The two solo home runs were the only blemishes on Drillers Campos' final line. His evening ended after 83 pitches in 5.2 innings as he gave up just the two runs on four hits and one walk. He also logged seven strikeouts and earned his first win of the 2025 season.

Bracho supplied the Drillers final run with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Lucas Wepf and Kelvin Ramirez closed out the final two innings. Each hurler tossed a scoreless inning to secure the victory.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Ramos' home run extended his hitting streak to seven straight games. The long ball also gave him the solo lead for most home runs in the Texas League.

*John Rhodes earned a hit to extend his Texas League leading on-base streak to 16 straight games.

*Bracho finished his night with three hits and a triple shy of the cycle. He also scored and drove in two runs.

*Southpaw Christian Suarez tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to extend his scoreless innings streak to 11.0 consecutive innings. He has not allowed a run this season.

*Yeiner Fernandez was removed from the game after being hit in the head by a pitch in the sixth inning.

*Earlier today, it was announced that catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell has been placed on the Injured List, and catcher Frank Rodriguez has been activated from the Development List.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series at Northwest Arkansas on Thursday evening. Game three of the six-game series will start at 7:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP Jared Karros (0-1, 11.91 ERA)

NW Arkansas - RHP Ben Kudrna (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

