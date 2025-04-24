Stephan, Walcott's Big Nights Fuel Fourth-Straight RoughRiders Win

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Sebastian Walcott homered while Josh Stephan earned a quality start to guide the Frisco RoughRiders to a 4-0 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night from Whataburger Field. The Riders extended their winning streak to four games with the victory.

The RoughRiders (13-5) drew first blood in the top of the first inning when Walcott stole third and scored on a throwing error by Hooks (4-14) catcher Ryan Wrobleski.

Then in the top of the second, Cam Cauley nabbed third and scored on a wild pitch to give the Riders a 2-0 lead.

Walcott accounted for the final two Frisco runs. In the top of the third, he lifted a solo home run, his second of the season and, in the top of the sixth, he served an RBI single to give the RoughRiders a 4-0 lead.

RoughRiders starter Josh Stephan (2-0) earned the victory and his second Double-A quality start, punching out eight in six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while walking one.

Corpus Christi threatened by loading the bases in the bottom of the eighth. With the tying run at the plate, Riders reliever Travis MacGregor struck out Wrobleski to end the threat.

Frisco reliever Skylar Hales pitched a scoreless ninth inning to seal the RoughRiders' fourth-straight win.

Hooks starter James Hicks (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings.

Notes to Know:

-Riders pitchers have struck out 47 Hooks batters in the first three games of the series. The Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) are the only Minor League team with more strikeouts this week but have played one more game than the Riders.

-Frisco has won four-straight games, seven of their last nine and 11 of their last 14 games.

-Walcott (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 1 RS) accounted for two of the Riders' four hits and three of their four runs.

The RoughRiders and Hooks reconvene Friday, April 25th at 7:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas. Frisco sends out RHP Ben Anderson (0-2, 9.58) against Corpus Christi RHP Jose Fleury (2-0, 0.00). Tune into the game on the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.