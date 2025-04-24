Melendez, Troy Homer in Soddies Win

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (6-11) defeated the San Antonio Missions (9-8), 4-2, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. Following a nearly hour and a half delay, the Soddies earn the win on the backs of strong starting pitching and a pair of long balls.

Amarillo's starter, Avery Short, retired the side in order to open play this evening, kicking off a solid start to his night on the hill.

Making his return to the Panhandle and earning the start at first base tonight was Ivan Melendez who promptly launched a line drive home run to left in his first at-bat of the season to give the Sod Poodles the early edge in the second.

Short cruised through the following innings, keeping the Missions hitless through three frames. After San Antonio picked up their first knock in the fourth, the lefty continued to mow down visiting bats, keeping the Sod Poodles in front until a two-out RBI single from Kai Murphy tied the game at one in the fifth.

Drake Osborn got things started in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff single. Later in the frame, Manuel Peña collected a triple to bring around the Sod Poodles catcher to put the home team back in front.

With a runner aboard in the bottom of the seventh, Tommy Troy stepped up to the dish and delivered in a clutch spot with a two-run blast to give Amarillo the 4-1 lead going into the final two innings of play.

The Missions responded promptly, as Francisco Acuña launched a solo home run to lead off the top of the eighth to bring themselves within two.

San Antonio would load the bases in their final turn at bat, but Alfred Morillo was able to slam the door and earn the save as the Sod Poodles walked off the field as victors, besting the Missions by a 4-2 score.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow night for game three of the series against the San Antonio Missions. LHP Spencer Giesting (3-0, 2.20) will toe the rubber for the Sod Poodles while RHP Braden Nett (0-2, 1.64) will take the ball for the Missions.

POSTGAME NOTES

HOLD ON TO YOUR POTATOES: In his longest outing of the year, Avery Short dealt for 6.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four...earns his first win of the season...it is the first time this season he has tossed at least six innings while allowing no more than one earned run, a feat he accomplished nine times last season at High-A Hillsboro.

MANNY MANIA: Checking in with his first career Double-A hit tonight was Manuel Peña, going 2-for-4 at the dish with a triple and an RBI...the fifth inning three-bagger makes it three straight games with at least one triple from a Sod Poodle, the longest streak in the TL this season.

TROY STORY: Extending his hit streak to 13 games this evening was Tommy Troy, doing so via the home run in the seventh inning tonight as part of a 1-for-2 showing at the plate...it remains the longest active streak in the Texas League, trailing only Peyton Wilson (NW Arkansas) who owned a 15-game streak from April 4 - 22.

