Cross and Jensen Go Back-To-Back in 7-2 Loss

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-8) back-to-back homeruns from Gavin Cross and Carter Jensen weren't enough to knock off the Tulsa Drillers (5-12), who defeated NWA for the first time this season by a score of 7-2. The two teams continue their series tomorrow at 7:05 PM CT from Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

After a scoreless first inning, the Naturals got things going in the bottom of the second. Cross led off with a solo home run that escaped the yard over the right-field wall. On the very next pitch, Jensen scorched a home run to right field, and for the second-straight night the Nats bats struck first. Through two innings Northwest Arkansas led Tulsa 2-0.

The Drillers got on the board in the top of the third with Taylor Young's RBI single. A scoreless home half of the inning left the Naturals up 2-1 through the first third of the game.

Tulsa plated a pair of runs in the fourth inning behind a José Ramos two-run long ball. The Naturals were held scoreless in the bottom of the inning to leave the Drillers with their first lead of the game, 3-2.

A scoreless fifth inning was fired by both Ethan Bosacker and Chris Campos, but the Drillers added to their lead in the sixth. All nine bats in the order saw the plate in an inning where three runs scored.

The Drillers added another run in the eighth with a solo home run from Aaron Bracho. The score held there, and the Tulsa Drillers went on to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals by a final score of 7-2.

Northwest Arkansas continues the series Thursday, April 24, at 7:05 PM CT from Arvest Ballpark. Fans can follow the action with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.