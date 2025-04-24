Wind Surge Broadcaster Tim Grubbs Set to Call 4000th Career Game

April 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Tim Grubbs, the voice of the Wind Surge since the franchise's inception, is set to broadcast his 4000th career Minor League Baseball game on Friday evening as the Wind Surge take on the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park.

Grubbs is in the midst of his 30th season in affiliated baseball. His journey began in 1995 with the Hickory Crawdads, where he broadcast games featuring two future MLB Hall of Fame inductees: Todd Helton and Vladimir Guerrero. The following season, he moved up to the Carolina League and joined the Winston-Salem Warthogs, where he broadcast for three years from 1996-98. From there, Grubbs moved to the Double-A level in 1999, serving as the voice of the Southern League's Knoxville Smokies from 1999-2001. He was named the Southern League broadcaster of the year in 2001.

In 2002, Grubbs joined the New Orleans Zephyrs, where he would remain for 18 seasons until the franchise's relocation to Wichita following the 2019 campaign. With the Zephyrs, he was on the call for the longest game in PCL history in 2006, a 24-inning affair that stretched across two days due to a curfew. He also broadcast a rehab start by MLB great Roger Clemens in Round Rock, Texas, that same season.

"It's hard to believe it's been 4000 games, time flies when you are having fun. I have so many great friends and memories from my travels throughout the country. I have to credit my wife, she keeps our family running while I travel and talk baseball."

Throughout his career, Grubbs has been named an All-Star Broadcaster four times, been a part of six division-winning teams, and four teams that have advanced to the championship series. He is still looking for his first championship ring.

Tim has broadcast one inning in the Major Leagues with the Houston Astros in 2004, but will officially make his MLB Debut with the Minnesota Twins later this season. He will broadcast six games for the Twins on the road at Cleveland and Detroit.

