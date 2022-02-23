Toronto Marlies Host Laval for Second Straight Game

The Toronto Marlies host the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night for the second straight game. The Marlies are now 13-8-2-1 against North Division opponents this season.

The two teams last met on Monday afternoon when the Marlies won 6-2. Laval had won the previous three meetings between the two teams this season. Both teams have six wins in their last 10 games.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include, Brett Seney who leads the team in points with 37. Seney has 11 multipoint games this season. On the blueline, Joseph Duszak leads the team with 30 points this season. On the Laval side, Jesse Ylönen leads the team with 21 points.

The Marlies are pleased to welcome fans back to Coca-Cola Coliseum. If you are planning to attend an upcoming Marlies game, all updated protocols and guidelines can be found HERE.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV, and NHL Network. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

