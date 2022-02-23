Acrisure Becomes 'Pillar Partner' of Griffins and Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins and Van Andel Arena announced that Acrisure, a global financial services leader headquartered in downtown Grand Rapids, has become its newest "Pillar Partner." Acrisure joins Amway, Fox Motors, Huntington Bank, Meijer, Spectrum Health and West Side Beer Distributing in a top-tier partnership with West Michigan's premier entertainment venue.

The three-year agreement features an extensive community affairs and marketing package. Acrisure will proudly support the arena's community initiatives as well as Griffins community relations programs and events such as the Great Skate Winterfest, the Griffins & Sled Wings sled hockey game, and the team's summer hockey camps in Grand Rapids and Holland. In addition, Acrisure will also support the Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic, including assistance for college scholarships going toward the children who participate in the foundation's programming.

"The Griffins and Van Andel Arena are mainstays in West Michigan, and Acrisure is proud to support as a Pillar Partner," said Greg Williams, co-founder, CEO and president of Acrisure. "Through this partnership and others, Acrisure deepens our commitment to the community, increases value to colleagues, and raises our profile among the talented professionals who call West Michigan home."

Acrisure's in-arena presence includes backlit signage on the concourse and within the seating bowl, as well as dasher board signage on both ends of the ice rink. The partnership also includes Acrisure branding throughout Van Andel Arena, signage at each of the Griffins' three community ice rinks - Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park, Griff's IceHouse West in Holland, and Griff's Georgetown in Hudsonville - and naming rights to the Acrisure Lounge, the VIP reception area on the west side of the arena.

"We are excited to begin our partnership with Acrisure and look forward to working with them on a number of initiatives," said Richard MacKeigan, ASM Global regional general manager for Van Andel Arena. "Acrisure has an extensive global network and calls Grand Rapids home, which reflects their commitment to the West Michigan community."

"We at the Griffins and Van Andel Arena are looking forward to seeing the impact that Acrisure will make within our West Michigan community," said Sean Wright, the Griffins' vice president of corporate sales. "Highlighting Acrisure as a Pillar Partner represents what we believe is going to be their dedication to this community for years to come."

