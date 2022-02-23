Masks, Proof of Vaccination No Longer Required at Wolves Games

February 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Cook County Department of Public Health announced it has lifted Mitigation Order 2021-11 effective Monday, Feb. 28. This removes the temporary protocols requiring everyone age 5-and-up to show proof of vaccination when entering Allstate Arena.

In addition, masks will no longer be required to be worn inside Allstate Arena, though the Wolves encourage fans to continue wearing masks as a show of respect for those who are immunocompromised or ineligible to be vaccinated.

Fans who placed their ticket plans on hold during the temporary protocols can contact their Wolves ticket representative directly or write to WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com to restore their seats. The Central Division-leading Wolves still have 16 home games on their regular-season schedule - starting with a visit from the Texas Stars on Wednesday, March 2, for Craft Beer Night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.