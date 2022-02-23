Wild Rally Late, Fall 4-2 to Stars

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (20-20-3-3; 46 pts.) were defeated by the Texas Stars (16-18-5-4; 41 pts.) by a score of 4-2 at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Wild forward Mason Shaw and Wild defenseman Turner Ottenbreit recorded goals for Iowa in the loss.

Following a scoreless first period, the Wild and the Stars headed into the first intermission tied 0-0. Texas outshot Iowa 11-9 in the first stanza.

Stars forward Riley Tufte beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (22 saves) with a wrist shot from the left circle at 5:00 of the second period. Tufte's marker gave Texas a 1-0 lead.

After McIntyre made two saves on a Stars offensive chance, Texas forward Fredrik Karlstrom pushed in a rebound at 8:59 of the second period to extend the Stars' lead to 2-0.

Texas carried their 2-0 lead over Iowa into the second intermission. Shots were 9-7 in favor of the Wild in the second period. Iowa and Texas were tied 18-18 in shots through two periods.

After a shot from Stars forward Joel L'Esperance was stopped by McIntyre, Texas forward Curtis McKenzie collected the rebound and scored to give the Stars a 3-0 lead at 6:46 of the third period.

Shaw shoveled in a backhand shot from the goal line extended past Stars goaltender Matt Jurusik (31 saves) at 15:23 of the third period. Shaw's goal was assisted by Wild forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Marco Rossi. After Shaw's tally, Texas led 3-1 over Iowa.

Iowa pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker on two separate occasions in the final three minutes of the game.

At 17:47 of the third period, Ottenbreit beat Jurusik with a wrist shot from the point to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Stars. His goal came with the extra attacker on the ice and was assisted by Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis and Wild forward Nolan Stevens.

With McIntyre still on the bench for the extra attacker, McKenzie scored his second goal of the game on the empty net to extend Texas' lead to 4-2 with 47-seconds remaining in the third period.

Iowa could not mount a comeback and the Stars successfully protected their 4-2 lead through the end of regulation. Shots in the third period were 15-8 in favor of Iowa and the Wild outshot the Stars 33-26 in the game.

Iowa and Texas were both 0-for-4 on the power play on the night.

Next on the slate for Iowa is another home matchup at Wells Fargo Arena against the Texas Stars on Feb. 24 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

