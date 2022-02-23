Roadrunners, CW Tucson to Broadcast Sunday's Roadrunners Fight Cancer Finale

February 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will televise Sunday's 3 p.m. game with Ontario on The CW Tucson to wrap up Roadrunners Fight Cancer Weekend.

The broadcast is the fifth of six to be broadcast during the 2021-2022 season. The regular season television broadcast finale will be Saturday, April 16 when Tucson hosts Colorado at 7 p.m.

On this Sunday's broadcast, "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will once again be joined by the Arizona's Daily Star's Brett Fera and the game will also be simulcast on Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio app and AHLtv.com. During the First Intermission, Roadrunners players will sound off on their favorite restaurants in Tucson. During the Second Intermission, Roadrunners Fan Rigo Arce will be featured in "My First Roadrunners Game" and also include a wrap up to Roadrunners Fight Cancer Weekend. The broadcast will also include: live interviews with Head Coach Jay Varady before puck drop and a select player after the first and second period.

CW Tucson can be found on the following stations:

COX - Channel 8 and 1008 in HD,

COMCAST - Channel 8

DIRECT TV - Channel 58 (also in HD)

DISH NETWORK - Channel 58 (also in HD)

ANTENNA - 58.1

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.