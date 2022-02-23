Game Preview vs. Ontario: February 23

February 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights return home after a six-game road stint to take on the Ontario Reign at Orleans Arena for their Cancer Awareness game on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 23-15-2-1. They rank fourth in the Pacific Division and tenth in the AHL. In their last ten matchups, they are 6-4-0-0.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov is ranked 14th overall in Rookie Point Leaders and 6th amongst the defensemen with 29 points in 36 games (6G, 23A). He has the third most shots of the AHL rookies with 103 shots on goal.

Center Alan Quine earned his 250th AHL point on Sunday against the Tucson Roadrunners, with an assist in the second period. Tonight's matchup will be his 300th AHL appearance. Quine has five points in three straight games, and ten points within the last eight matchups.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ontario Reign season record is currently 27-9-3-3. The Reign currently sit at second in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they are 6-3-0-1.

T.J. Tynan is the top point leader within the Ontario Reign with 57 points (9G, 48A) in 36 games played. Tynan's points put him in second in point leaders and first in number of assists within the AHL.

Following in the Reign rankings is Martin Frk, who has 47 points (24G, 23A) in 37 games. He has third most goals scored in the AHL and is ranked sixth overall in the AHL point leaders.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan is third of the Reign point leaders, earning 33 points (18G, 15A). Anderson-Dolan and Frk are tied for second in the league for the most powerplay goals with 10 of their goals coming from a powerplay advantage.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

The Silver Knights split the series with a 4-1 win on Sunday night at Tucson Arena against the Tucson Roadrunners. Two of the four goals scored came from the powerplay, with Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi scoring. Maxim Marushev and Pavel Dorofeyev scored the other two goals contributing to the win.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 33 points (17G, 16A)

Daniil Miromanov: 29 points (6G, 23A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 25 points (12G, 13A)

Ben Jones: 24 points (15G, 9A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 22 points (11G, 11A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.