Wolf Pack to Host Hartford Hockey Heritage Night, Hockey 'N Hops & Hockey 'N Vine Saturday at XL Center

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will host their annual 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night' this Saturday, February 26th, at the XL Center. In addition, the Wolf Pack will also be hosting Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine prior to the club's 7:00 p.m. game against the Providence Bruins.

WHAT: Join the Wolf Pack organization as we celebrate the past, the present and the future of hockey in Hartford. The past will be represented by four Hartford hockey legends who will join us. Marty Howe, Bob Crawford, Norm Barnes, and Russ Anderson represent the past of Hartford hockey, with all four having suited up for the NHL's Hartford Whalers.

Howe, Crawford, Barnes, and Anderson will drop the puck prior to the Wolf Pack's game against the Bruins, and will be signing autographs in the concourse of the XL Center from 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

The Wolf Pack will acknowledge the future of Hartford hockey by honoring the youth programs that represent the next generation.

Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine, meanwhile, will take place pregame at the XL Center. Join us for a chance to sample both local beer and wine from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in the Exhibition Hall. Ticket packages for Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine start at $40 and include a ticket to the game and admission ticket to the event. Appetizers are included as well.

WHEN: Saturday, February 26th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine starts at 5:30 p.m. Autographs with former Whalers will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

WHERE: The XL Center - 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford, CT, 06103. Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine will take place at the XL Center in the Exhibition Hall. This is a ticketed event and tickets must be purchased in advance. Autographs with former Whalers will take place on the concourse.

TICKETS: Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine ticket packages can be purchased here. For tickets to the game only, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

